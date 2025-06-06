Texas man arrested after high-speed chase and crash in Haralson County

article

The Brief A Texas man led authorities on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle, ending with a crash and foot pursuit in Haralson County. The suspect, Tristan Ty Griffin, fled on foot after crashing the stolen Honda Ridgeline and was later apprehended after getting into a pickup truck. Griffin faces multiple charges, including reckless driving, theft by receiving stolen property, and felony fleeing or attempting to elude police.



A Texas man is facing multiple charges after leading authorities on a high-speed chase that ended with a crash and foot pursuit in Haralson County, officials said.

What we know:

According to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were alerted on Thursday about a stolen Honda Ridgeline traveling eastbound on Interstate 20 from Cleburne County, Alabama.

Members of the Crime Suppression Unit positioned themselves near Exit 9 and began following the speeding vehicle. Deputies confirmed the tag was listed as stolen and attempted a traffic stop. The driver accelerated, weaving through traffic before veering off the road and crashing into a tree, the sheriff’s office said.

The end of a high-speed chase along I-20 in Haralson County on June 5, 2025. (Haralson County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspect fled the scene on foot and was chased by deputies. Law enforcement from the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, Bremen Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and other agencies joined the search and set up a perimeter.

Authorities said the man was later seen crossing back over I-20 and getting into a pickup truck. Deputies stopped the vehicle and took him into custody.

What's next:

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Tristan Ty Griffin of Katy, Texas, is charged with reckless driving, theft by receiving stolen property, and felony fleeing or attempting to elude police.