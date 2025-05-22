Atlanta police officer hospitalized after vehicle crash

An Atlanta police officer was hospitalized on Thursday following a vehicle crash on the city's southwest side.

What we know:

The collision occurred around 9 a.m. in the 2600 block of Metropolitan Parkway, just off Interstate 85.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the officer involved was alert, conscious and breathing when transported to the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle was detained at the scene while officers began an investigation into the cause of the crash.

What we don't know:

The names of those involved have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.