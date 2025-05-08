GSP trooper hospitalized after high-speed chase ends in crash in creek

The Brief A Georgia State Patrol trooper was hospitalized after his vehicle overturned and became submerged during a high-speed chase in Ware County. The trooper lost consciousness but was rescued and received life-saving measures from Waycross officers before being airlifted to a hospital. The suspect fled on foot but was arrested; the Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the incident.



A Georgia State Patrol trooper was hospitalized in stable condition after his patrol vehicle overturned and became partially submerged during a high-speed pursuit in Ware County on Wednesday night, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident began around 7:44 p.m. on May 7, when a trooper assisted Waycross Police with a traffic stop on Washington Avenue near Brunell Street. The suspect, driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe, fled the scene, prompting officers and the trooper to initiate a pursuit.

According to officials, the trooper became the lead unit in the chase for several miles before attempting a P.I.T. maneuver on Swamp Road near Gilmore Drive. After executing the maneuver, the trooper's patrol vehicle veered onto the shoulder, overturned into a creek, and landed upside down. The suspect’s vehicle came to rest upright on top of the submerged patrol car.

The trooper lost consciousness due to being submerged in water but was pulled from the vehicle by two Waycross officers, who performed life-saving measures at the scene. He was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in Savannah, where he is recovering.

The suspect attempted to flee on foot but was arrested at the scene.

What we don't know:

The name and the charges of the driver have not been released.

What's next:

The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the incident.