Grieving mom pleads for information after DeKalb police release photos

The Brief Antonio Alder, 28, was shot and killed in a Stone Mountain shopping center parking lot on Nov. 24, 2024; his killer remains unidentified. DeKalb County Police have released images of a man they hope to identify in connection with the case, though he is not currently labeled a suspect. Alder’s mother is urging the public to come forward with any information, saying her son was doing the right thing and did not deserve such a tragic end.



Nearly six months after 28-year-old Antonio Alder was gunned down in a shopping center parking lot, his mother is pleading with the public to come forward with any information that could help find his killer.

What we know:

DeKalb County Police have released photos of an unidentified man they are seeking to identify in connection with the deadly shooting, which occurred on Nov. 24, 2024, in the 7100 block of Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain. Officers responding to the scene found Alder in the front seat of his vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He did not survive.

Alder's mother, Juanique Carrington, says her son had just gotten off work when he stopped at the shopping center. She was told by witnesses that he exchanged a few brief words with a stranger outside one of the businesses, and she believes that man may be responsible for the shooting.

What they're saying:

"It’s just heart-wrenching to know that you have a child that’s doing the right thing," said Carrington, who immigrated to the U.S. from Jamaica in search of a better future. Her son had recently graduated from Lincoln Technical College and was working toward his goals when his life was cut short.

Carrington shared a video she received that captured the moment of the shooting and said the past six months have been a nightmare. "Not knowing what happened to my son after six months—it’s driving me crazy," she said. "Please, whatever you know, please come forward. He didn’t deserve this."

What's next:

While police are not labeling the man in the released photos as a suspect or person of interest, they say identifying him is critical to moving the investigation forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact DeKalb County Police.