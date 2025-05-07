DeKalb County Police release image in deadly November shooting

article

The Brief DeKalb County Police released an image of a person of interest in the November 2024 shooting of Antonio Adler. Surveillance video shows Adler with an unidentified man in the parking lot before Adler was found dead in his car. Police are seeking public assistance in identifying the man in the image, who is wearing a skeleton shirt and black backpack.



The DeKalb County Police Department has released an image they hope will lead them to a person of interest in a deadly shooting last November.

SEE ALSO: DeKalb mother mourns son killed in senseless parking lot shooting

The backstory:

Antonio Adler, 28, was gunned down in the parking lot of the Shops at Water’s Edge located in the 7100 block of Rockbridge Road on Nov. 24, 2024.

The victim's mother, Juanique Carrington, says the motive was just senseless. She told FOX 5’s Aungelique Proctor in December that the motive behind the deadly encounter was just senseless. She said her son had finished up at the barbershop at around 3 p.m. and was murdered while attempting to leave the parking lot.

Surveillance video shows Adler and an unidentified man in the parking lot. His body was found in the front seat of a green Toyota Corolla with multiple gunshot wounds.

What we know:

Police released an image on Wednesday which appears to show a man with a black backpack and dressed in a long-sleeved skeleton shirt, which is black and white.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man is not immediately known.

Police have also not said how he might be connected to the deadly shooting.

What you can do:

If you have any information, please contact the DeKalb County Police Homicide/Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.