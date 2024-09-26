Swift water rescue teams getting ready around state of Georgia

As Hurricane Helene nears, local fire departments in Gwinnett County are preparing for the possibility of swift water rescues. The storm is expected to bring record-breaking rainfall to the metro Atlanta area, and emergency crews are gearing up for the worst.

Gwinnett County, known for its vulnerability to flooding, is taking no chances. Firefighters have already prepped rescue boats, positioning them in flood-prone areas across the county, including Buford near the Mall of Georgia. Teams are ready to respond to emergencies, with resources spread strategically between the northern and southern parts of the county, particularly near major tributaries.

"We’ve taken our swift water rescue teams and technical rescue teams, and we’re dividing and conquering," a local official said. "We’ve placed boats in areas where we’ve seen flooding in the past, so we can respond quickly."

Officials urge residents to stay indoors and avoid driving through standing or moving water. "The best place to be is at home," they emphasize. "Never attempt to drive through flooded areas."

Gwinnett County leaders have been meeting and planning for days to ensure they are ready to handle whatever the storm brings. Other metro counties, including DeKalb and Atlanta, are also prepared for the incoming storm.

As the region braces for heavy rain and potential flooding, emergency teams remain on high alert. Residents are advised to take precautions and stay updated on local weather alerts.