GBI launches probe into officer-involved shooting in Camilla

The Brief The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent probe into an officer-involved shooting in Camilla, requested by the Camilla Police Department. Titus Glen Robinson allegedly fired at officers responding to a shooting incident; he later surrendered without injury after an officer returned fire. The investigation is ongoing, and findings will be reviewed by the South Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has launched an independent probe into an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday in Camilla, at the request of the Camilla Police Department.

What we know:

According to the GBI, the request came in around 11:40 a.m. on June 1.

Earlier that day, a woman reported her vehicle was shot at while she drove past a home on West Church Street.

Although her car was damaged, she was not injured.

Authorities say the woman is familiar with the man believed to be responsible but said she has no ongoing conflict or known connection to him.

When Camilla officers responded to the scene, they encountered a man—later identified as 53-year-old Titus Glen Robinson—walking inside the residence.

As one officer approached, Robinson allegedly fired multiple shots at the officer, who was not struck.

A second officer returned fire, prompting Robinson to retreat into the home.

Robinson later surrendered without further incident.

He was not injured in the exchange.

What we don't know:

The GBI’s investigation is ongoing.

What's next:

Once complete, the case will be turned over to the South Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.