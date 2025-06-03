Manhunt underway for Quintavis Holt in Wilcox County double homicide

article

The Brief Quintavis Holt, 39, is wanted for two counts of malice murder, aggravated assault, and firearm possession during a felony in connection with a double homicide in Pineview, Georgia. The victims, Nathadius Kenta Lawson and Charleston Calix, were killed in a shooting on May 25 at a home on Depot Street. Authorities consider Holt armed and dangerous, and the public is urged to provide any information on his whereabouts to the GBI or Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office.



Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection with a double homicide that occurred in Wilcox County over Memorial Day weekend.

What we know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on Monday that Quintavis Holt, 39, of Pineview, is wanted on two counts of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Investigators say Holt is considered armed and dangerous.

Quintavis Holt (Wilcox County Georgia Sheriff's Office)

The backstory:

The charges stem from a deadly shooting just after midnight on May 25. According to the GBI, several people had gathered at a home in the 200 block of Depot Street in Pineview when someone opened fire. Two people were struck and died at the scene.

The victims were identified as Nathadius Kenta Lawson, 36, and Charleston Calix, 40, both of Pineview.

What we don't know:

The GBI is conducting the investigation at the request of the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office.

What they're saying:

"We urge everyone in the community to be vigilant. Quintavis Holt is considered armed and dangerous. Violent and senseless crimes like this have no place in Wilcox County. We will not rest until he is taken into custody and behind bars where he belongs," Wilcox County Sheriff Jeff Wessel wrote to the sheriff's office Facebook page.

Quintavis Holt (Wilcox County Georgia Sheriff's Office)

What's next:

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Cordele Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Holt’s whereabouts is urged to contact the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 467-2322. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at gbi.georgia.gov or through the "See Something, Send Something" mobile app.