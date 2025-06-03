Sen. Brian Strickland enters race to succeed Georgia's AG Chris Carr

The Brief State Senators Brian Strickland and Bill Cowsert have entered the race to succeed Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, who is running for governor in 2026. Strickland, a McDonough attorney, launched his campaign Tuesday, highlighting his record on conservative policies like the heartbeat bill and constitutional carry. Cowsert, a former Senate majority leader, announced his campaign in April, pledging to prioritize public safety and crack down on illegal immigration and crime.



The race to become Georgia’s next attorney general is beginning to take shape, with two Republican lawmakers officially in the running to replace Attorney General Chris Carr.

What we know:

Carr, who is not seeking reelection as he pursues a bid for governor in 2026, leaves an open seat that is drawing early interest. On Tuesday, State Sen. Brian Strickland launched his campaign during an event at Liberty Plaza in Atlanta.

Strickland, a McDonough attorney who has served in the state Senate since 2018, highlighted his record on conservative policies, including support for the "heartbeat bill," constitutional carry, and mental health reform. Standing alongside his wife, Lindsey, he told reporters he would work to uphold Georgia’s conservative values if elected.

Strickland is expected to face Athens State Sen. Bill Cowsert in the Republican primary. Cowsert, a former Senate majority leader, chairs the Senate committee investigating Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her prosecution of former President Donald Trump. He announced his candidacy in April, vowing to tackle crime and illegal immigration.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no Democratic candidates had formally entered the race.