Georgia Attorney General race: Sen. Bill Cowsert announces campaign

A high-profile state lawmaker with deep ties to Georgia politics is making a bid for the state’s top legal post, signaling a contentious Republican primary ahead, according to The Associated Press.

What we know:

Georgia state Sen. Bill Cowsert of Athens officially announced Wednesday that he’s running for state attorney general in 2026. The long-serving Republican becomes the second in his party to jump into the race, following state Sen. Brian Strickland of McDonough, who filed campaign paperwork earlier this year. The seat is opening up because current Attorney General Chris Carr plans to run for governor.

Cowsert, a fixture in the state Senate since 2007, represents parts of Athens-Clarke, Oconee, Walton, Barrow, and Gwinnett counties. He previously served four years as Senate majority leader and is the brother-in-law of Gov. Brian Kemp. His announcement marks another step in a growing field of state lawmakers eyeing higher office—at least nine of Georgia’s 56 senators are said to be considering such moves ahead of the 2026 election.

What they're saying:

In a sharply worded campaign announcement, Cowsert positioned himself as a law-and-order candidate focused on high-profile issues such as immigration and drug trafficking.

"I envision a Georgia where our families are safe, and illegal immigrants, sex traffickers, violent gangs and fentanyl pushers are too afraid to cross the state line," he said.

Cowsert also said, "Let me be clear. I will use every power allowed by law to slam the door shut on sanctuary cities like my hometown of Athens."

Dig deeper:

Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student, was killed in February 2024 while jogging at the University of Georgia in Athens. A Venezuelan immigrant – Jose Ibarra -- who entered the United States illegally was sentenced to life in prison last year for her muder. Riley's murder by Ibarra became a flashpoint in the national debate over immigration during the 2024 presidential election.

Cowsert also highlighted his leadership role on a Senate committee investigating Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her prosecution of President Donald Trump. The inquiry, which has garnered considerable attention, has so far produced little new information about Willis or her decision to appoint Nathan Wade—who was in a personal relationship with her—as a special prosecutor. Willis was disqualified last year from prosecuting the case against Trump and his co-defendants because of misconduct. She has appealed that ruling.

A bill sponsored by Cowsert this year expanded the Senate committee's scope so that it can examine groups affiliated with Stacey Abrams and the New Georgia Project, which settled long-running ethics allegations in January.

The backstory:

Traditionally, the attorney general’s office has focused on representing the state in legal matters, but in recent years its scope has expanded to include greater powers in criminal prosecution. That shift has redefined the political appeal of the position and drawn interest from lawmakers with more aggressive agendas.

Cowsert’s campaign leans into this evolution, framing the office as a platform to take on what he describes as threats to public safety and state sovereignty.

By the numbers:

2 Republicans now in the race for Georgia attorney general

9 state senators reportedly exploring bids for higher office in 2026

1 open attorney general seat, as Chris Carr pivots to a gubernatorial run

What we don't know:

No Democrats have announced a run for attorney general, leaving the potential for a lopsided or uncontested Democratic primary. It also remains unclear how Cowsert’s close relationship with Gov. Kemp might influence voter perception or intra-party dynamics.

What's next:

With more than a year to go before the 2026 election, the attorney general’s race is just beginning to take shape. As campaigns ramp up, more candidates—particularly from the Democratic side—are expected to enter the race. The early Republican competition sets the stage for a high-stakes primary battle centered on law enforcement and state authority.