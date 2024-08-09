Georgia Senate committee investigating Fani Willis to hold 5th meeting

The Georgia State Senate special committee investigating Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is set to hold its fifth meeting into allegations of misconduct during her prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

The committee, chaired by Republican state Sen. Bill Cowsert, was established to probe potential conflicts of interest and allegations that Willis' office misused federal and state grants. The findings of this investigation will inform legislative actions, including the enactment or amendment of laws and adjustments to state appropriations, aimed at restoring public confidence as deemed necessary.

On Friday, the committee is expected to hear testimony from Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney Marie Broder, Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale III, and Republican state Rep. Mesha Mainor.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis looks on during a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on March 1, 2024, in Atlanta. (Photo by Alex Slitz-Pool/Getty Images)

Willis has previously said she would not appear before the Republican-led committee, telling FOX 5's Rob DiRienzo that Cowsert couldn't subpoena her.

"I will not appear to anything that is unlawful, and I have not broken the law," she said. "I’ve said it amongst these leaders, I’m sorry folks get pissed off that everybody gets treated equally."

Willis decisively won her primary election in May and will face Republican challenger Courtney Kramer in the general election in November.

What led to the Fani Willis probe

In January, Willis was accused by one of the defendants in the Georgia election interference case of maintaining an inappropriate relationship with former special prosecutor Nathan Wade. Additionally, she was alleged to have financially benefited from this relationship and the investigation into former President Donald Trump and his associates for their purported interference in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Following three months of contention and multiple days of testimony, Fulton County Superior Court Judge McAfee ruled that either Willis or Wade must step aside for the case to proceed in Fulton County. Wade tendered his resignation shortly thereafter.

Timeline: Fulton County DA Fani Willis, Nathan Wade controversy

Throughout the ordeal, neither Willis nor Wade admitted any wrongdoing.

Special committee approved

The Georgia Senate authorized the formation of the special committee to investigate Willis on Jan. 26, with the inaugural meeting held on Feb. 9.

On March 6, attorney Ashley Merchant, representing the defendant who initially raised concerns about Willis, testified for over three hours regarding how she and her client uncovered the relationship between Willis and Wade and why they believed it to be unethical and potentially criminal.

RELATED: Attorney Ashleigh Merchant testifies before senate committee investigating Fani Willis

At the most recent hearing in May, the committee examined sworn testimony from Amanda Timpson, a former employee with the district attorney's office who claims she was demoted and then fired after trying to stop employees from using a federal grant meant for the creation of a Center of Youth Empowerment and Gang Prevention for travel, computers and "swag."

Timpson claimed she worked to get the grant for the department under the direction of dormer DA Paul Howard. When Willis was elected, she said her team wanted the money for equipment, travel and swag. She claims all of it is illegal and directly outlawed by the terms of the grant.