DeKalb County high school football player dies during practice
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County high school football player died at practice, according to the school district.
What we know:
The district said the player suffered a medical emergency during practice Tuesday at Arabia Mountain High School and died.
What's next:
There will be grief counselors at the school for students and staff who need to process the death.
What they're saying:
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and school during this difficult time," the district said in a written statement.
What we don't know:
The name of the student who died has not been released.
This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
The Source: Information in this article came from a statement emailed to FOX 5 by the DeKalb County School District.