DeKalb County high school football player dies during practice

The Brief The player died Tuesday during practice. The district said he suffered a medical emergency. There will be grief counselors at the school for students and staff who need to process the death.



A DeKalb County high school football player died at practice, according to the school district.

What we know:

The district said the player suffered a medical emergency during practice Tuesday at Arabia Mountain High School and died.

What's next:

There will be grief counselors at the school for students and staff who need to process the death.

What they're saying:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and school during this difficult time," the district said in a written statement.

What we don't know:

The name of the student who died has not been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.