Whistleblowers in Fulton County DA Fani Willis' office reportedly eager to testify

The state Senate Special Committee on Investigations convened its inaugural session Friday to probe allegations of misconduct against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who has faced criticism for her intimate relationship with Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade, who was hired to lead the investigation into the Georgia 2020 election interference case.

Sen. Bill Cowsert (R-Athens) emphasized the committee's commitment to truth-seeking rather than a political witch hunt, stating, "This is not a political witch hunt; this is a quest for the truth."

As the meeting commenced, Cowsert dropped a bombshell, revealing that multiple whistleblowers within the Fulton County DA's office have expressed eagerness to testify. They allege misuse of federal and state funds, further escalating the scrutiny surrounding Willis.

Cowsert highlighted the gravity of the situation, stating, "You lose the confidence of the public and the fairness of the criminal justice system if they think prosecutors are engaged in prosecution so their lovers can get rich."

Attorneys for several of former President Donald Trump co-defendants are seeking Willis's disqualification and the dismissal of charges, claiming financial benefits derived from her relationship with Wade.

"I think a political witch hunt or show trial would damage Georgian's faith in both our political and legal system," Butler said.

Despite objections from Senate Democrats, Republican lawmakers lead the bipartisan panel, initiating an investigation into potential conflicts of interest and the misuse of state funds over the next few months.

Willis may be called to testify, with Cowsert stating, "It's not a given. I will certainly give her the opportunity, and if I were her, I would want to be heard."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., also accused Willis of misusing public funds and lying about it in an ethics complaint filed on Thursday.

How it began

On Jan. 8, an attorney for defendant Michael Roman filed a motion seeking to disqualify the DA’s office from the case because of an alleged romantic relationship between Willis and Wade. The court filing stated that because Wade paid for trips they took together, Willis benefited financially from the arrangement.

Willis, an elected Democrat, hired Wade in November 2021 to help with her investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Since a Fulton County grand jury in August returned an indictment against Trump and 18 others, Wade has led the team of lawyers Willis assembled to prosecute the case. It was revealed that Wade has been paid more than $650,000 for his work on the election interference case.

During a speech during Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend at a historic Black church in Atlanta, Willis defended hiring Wade and suggested racism was behind the attacks on her judgment and Wade's qualifications.

On Jan. 25, Trump joined Roman's motion to remove Willis and Wade from the case by filing his own motion, which focused on Willis' speech at the church on Jan. 14.

Co-defendant David Shafer has also filed a motion, accusing Willis of engaging in a "pattern of prosecutorial, forensic misconduct" which he says should disqualify not only her, but her entire office and prosecution staff.

Although Willis and Wade initially kept silent about the status of their relationship, Willis confirmed a romantic relationship with Wade in a 176-page court-ordered response on Feb. 2. The response was required before a hearing on Feb. 15 in Fulton County Superior Court on Roman's motion. Wade denies that she has benefited financially from hiring Wade in the response, saying they roughly split the cost of anything they did together as a couple.

Multiple investigations underway

The controversy surrounding Willis and Wade triggered investigations and accusations from various sources, including Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis, the U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and the Georgia Senate.

Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis sent a letter to Willis on Jan. 18, demanding documents to determine whether county funds paid to Wade "were converted to your personal gain in the form of subsidized travel or other gifts."

The U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary announced an investigation into Fulton County Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade on Jan. 12.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene filed a complaint with Georgia's ethics commission against Wade over his purported failure to register and file lobbyist paperwork disclosing "his solicitation" of Fulton County DA Willis and "excessive gifts" to the prosecutor on Jan. 25.

The Georgia Senate approved a special committee to investigate Willis on Jan. 26.