Trump co-defendant claims Fulton County DA had 'improper' relationship with prosecutor

Published 
Fulton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a news conference at the Fulton County Government building on August 14, 2023 in Atlanta. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - One of the co-defendants in Fulton County's election interference case against former President Donald Trump has asked the judge to dismiss his indictment and disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis from further prosecutions, alleging that Willis had a "romantic relationship" with one of the other prosecutors in the case.

The attorney for Michael Roman, a former White House aide who served as the director of Trump's election-day operations, filed the motion on Monday, stating that Willis and the other prosecutor have been "profiting significantly from this prosecution at the expense of taxpayers."

The filing alleges that Willis and Norman Wade, the special prosecutor leading the case, were "romantically involved" before he was contracted to work on the case - calling it an "improper, clandestine relationship."

TRUMP ARGUES ‘PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY’ IN GEORGIA ELECTION INTERFERENCE CASE, FILES MULTIPLE MOTIONS

"Admittedly, this is a bold allegation considering it is directed to one of the most powerful people in the State of Georgia, the Fulton County District Attorney. Nevertheless, the district attorney’s fame and power do not change the fact that she decided to appoint as the special prosecutor a person with whom she had a personal relationship and who is now leading the day-to-day prosecution of this case," Roman's attorney wrote in the motion.

Micahel Roman (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Roman's attorneys claim that Willis and Wade traveled together on cruises and to places like California and the Caribbean and are "believed to have co-habited in some form or fashion."

"Sources close to both the special prosecutor and the district attorney have confirmed they had an ongoing, personal relationship during the pendency of the special prosecutor's divorce proceedings," the filing reads.

SUPREME COURT TO DECIDE WHETHER TRUMP CAN BE TAKEN OFF 2024 PRESIDENTIAL BALLOTS

The attorneys also claim that Willis was not authorized to retain Wade and said he had a "lack of relevant experience" prosecuting felony trials.

A spokesperson for the Fulton County District Attorney told FOX 5 that the office would be "responding in court" to the filing.

Roman is facing seven charges in connection with the DA office's investigation into alleged interference in Georgia's 2020 presidential election, including a violation of the Georgia RICO Act, conspiracy to impersonate a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, and conspiracy to commit false statements and writing.