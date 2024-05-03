Pro-Palestine protesters march from the University to Georgia to Athens City Hall

Image 1 of 18 ▼ Students from the University of Georgia protest the war in Gaza in Athens on May 3, 2024. (FOX 5)

Students from the University of Georgia gathered at the famous UGA arch along E. Broad Street on Friday evening calling for an end to the war in Gaza.

After holding a brief rally, the group of about 100 took their message to the streets, marching along the sidewalks just a few blocks north to the steps of the Athens City Hall.

Marchers held signs reading "stop the genocide" and "end the Palestinian occupation."

The protesters held a rally on the steps calling for UGA to divest from Israel.

"The story is the genocide in Gaza and our university’s fear. The story is 40,000 dead. The story is U.S. institutions fear our power so much that they send the violence of the state into squash us. But they won’t," one organizer told the crowd. "Because we know whatever they throw at us is nothing compared to what we are fighting for."

Law enforcement was not seen near the protesters on Friday evening and there were no reports of confrontations. It was a stark contrast between a protest earlier in the day in Downtown Atlanta which saw protesters push against a line of law enforcement officers on the Georgia State University campus.

Protesters left the area peacefully around 9 p.m.