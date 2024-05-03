Pro-Palestine protest erupts at Georgia State University

Pro-Palestine protesters took to Georgia State University in Downtown Atlanta on Friday afternoon.

FOX 5 crews saw about 100 protesters carrying signs and black umbrellas clashing with officers outside the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies Building located across the street from Woodruff Park along Park Place NE.

EMORY UNIVERSITY UNDER FEDERAL INVESTIGATION OVER ALLEGED ANTI-MUSLIM DISCRIMINATION

The students appeared to be attempting to enter the center where the GILEE program is housed. GILEE, known formally as the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange, is an international school of law enforcement.

One of the protest chants during the demonstration compared the Atlanta Police Department to the Israel Defense Forces and the KKK.

Students were seen holding a sign calling for the program to end and the university to divest from Israel.

The protesters eventually moved on down the street, and ended up at Woodruff Park, the site of the 2011 "Occupy" movement in Atlanta.

It was not immediately clear if any arrests were made.

What is the GILEE program at GSU?

The Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange brings together local, state, federal, and international law enforcement and public safety agencies through Georgia State University. GILEE's mission is to "enhance law enforcement executive development and international cooperation for the provision of better law enforcement services and public safety through the protection of civil rights." They do this by offering peer-to-peer professional training.

Established in 1992, the school focused on anti-terrorism training and worked to help secure the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games and played a role in the antimerism efforts following the September 11 terrorist atrocities.

The program has recently been in the news for sponsoring an officer exchange between the U.S. and Israel.

GILEE is a nonprofit organization under the Georgia State University Foundation.

Opposition to the GILEE program at GSU

The Council on American-Islamic Relations has long been opposed to the GILEE program. CAIR claims the program works with and legitimizes foreign governments that violate human lives. They say the program teaches racism and, in particular, Islamophobia.

CAIR calls the program "a right-wing political extremism" which smears Arab-Americans and has repeatedly slandered former President Jimmy Carter by calling for him to be labeled as a "supporter of genocide."

In addition, CAIR believes the school promotes "urban policing" and "counterterrorism", which further militarizes peace officers.

Many of the pro-Palestinian protests in Atlanta have also included a "Stop Cop City" element in them. Some protesters say they believe the actions by Israel and the militarization of police in the U.S. are both symptoms of the same disease.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.