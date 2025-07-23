Castelberry Hill double shooting under investigation

Police are investigating a double shooting which took place at a Castleberry Hill neighborhood apartment complex.

What we know:

It happened at the Village at Castleberry Hill, located along Greensferry Avenue, adjacent to the Atlanta University Center, but the victims drove themselves to the hospital.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived at the hospital to find a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators were able to learn where the shooting occurred.

The pair is expected to survive their injuries.

What we don't know:

The names and conditions of the two victims were not immediately released.

No word on a possible shooter or shooters.

What's next:

The Atlanta Police Department continues to investigate.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta.