Georgia Senate probes Stacey Abrams' New Georgia Project
ATLANTA - The Georgia Senate's investigative branch is looking into the actions of yet another prominent Democrat.
Former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abram's New Georgia Project is expected to be the center of a new probe by the special state Senate committee.
DA Fani Willis Senate probe
The backstory:
The state Senate Special Committee on Investigations was established during last year's legislative session over the objection of Senate Democrats who accused Republicans of playing party politics.
The Senate Panel is still investigating Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' accusations of potential conflicts of interest and the misuse of state funds after Willis denied allegations that she benefitted financially from her relationship with former special prosecutor Nathan Wade.
Willis came under fire for having a romantic relationship with Wade after she hired him to lead the 2020 Trump election interference case.
Sen. Cowsert launches probe into New Georgia Project
What we know:
On Thursday, the state Senate voted to launch an investigation into The New Georgia Project.
Sen. Bill Cowsert chairs the special committee that is investigating Willis. The Athens Republican sponsored Senate Resolution 292 to launch an investigation after the grassroots organization was fined $300,000 by the State Ethics Commission for allegedly functioning as an illegal Super PAC during Abrams 2018 gubernatorial campaign.
What we don't know:
Cowsert insists Abrams isn't the focus of the probe into the voting rights group.
It is unclear what the Senate probe will uncover.
What's next:
The Source: The details in this article come from records from proceedings in the Georgia Legislature. FOX 5's Deidra Dukes spoke with Sen. Bill Cowsert, who chairs the special committee.