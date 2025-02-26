Fulton County judge rejects DA Willis' Bid to quash Senate committee subpoenas

The Brief A Fulton County judge denied DA Fani Willis' request to dismiss subpoenas from the Georgia Senate Special Committee, maintaining their enforceability despite legislative changes. Judge Ingram rejected Willis' argument that the subpoenas became void with the new General Assembly, emphasizing that dismissing them would create inefficiencies and risk losing evidence. The judge ordered Willis to provide more detailed objections to the subpoenas, questioning her claims of attorney-client privilege and other protections.



A Fulton County judge has denied District Attorney Fani Willis’ request to dismiss or quash subpoenas issued by the Georgia Senate Special Committee on Investigations.

The judge ruled that the subpoenas remain enforceable despite legislative turnover.

What we know:

Willis had argued that the subpoenas became void when a new General Assembly was sworn in on Jan. 13. However, Judge Shukura L. Ingram rejected that claim, stating that dismissing the subpoenas due to legislative changes would create inefficiencies, risk losing evidence, and allow legal challenges to indefinitely delay compliance.

"The court emphasized that such disputes are capable of repetition and evading review," Ingram wrote, reinforcing the subpoenas' validity.

In a separate order, the judge directed Willis to provide more detailed explanations for her objections to the subpoenas, which she previously claimed were overly broad and sought privileged or confidential information. The court found her initial objections insufficient, specifically questioning how attorney-client privilege, work product privilege, and law enforcement privilege apply to certain requests.

The backstory:

Willis defied a subpoena to testify last year, arguing the committee does not have the authority to subpoena her. A judge ruled that Willis must comply with any subpoena to appear.

Early this session, the Georgia state senators voted along party lines to continue investigating Willis.

Dig deeper:

A state appeals court in December removed Willis from the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump and others, citing an "appearance of impropriety" that might not typically warrant such a removal. The Georgia Court of Appeals panel said in a 2-1 ruling that because of the romantic relationship Willis had with special prosecutor Nathan Wade "this is the rare case in which disqualification is mandated, and no other remedy will suffice to restore public confidence in the integrity of these proceedings."

Willis’ office immediately filed a notice of intent to ask the Georgia Supreme Court to review the decision.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear if Willis would appeal the rulings.

What's next:

Willis must submit a revised response by March 12 or forfeit those objections. Respondents have until March 21 to reply.

