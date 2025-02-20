Georgia Senate committee to reissue subpoena for DA Fani Willis in Trump election probe

article

A state Senate committee investigating Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says they will reissue a subpoena compelling her to testify.

The Senate Special Committee is looking into allegations of misconduct against Willis during her investigation in the 2020 Trump election case.

Georgia Senate vs DA Willis

What we know:

During Thursday's hearing, committee Chairman Bill Cowsert said he will make every effort to have DA Willis testify during this legislative session.

Willis defied a subpoena to testify last year, arguing the committee does not have the authority to subpoena her. A judge ruled that Willis must comply with any subpoena to appear.

Early this session, the Georgia state senators voted along party lines to continue investigating Willis.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

It was not clear when Senate Republicans would move to have Willis served with a subpoena again.

DA Willis removed from Trump case

Dig deeper:

A state appeals court in December removed Willis from the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump and others, citing an "appearance of impropriety" that might not typically warrant such a removal. The Georgia Court of Appeals panel said in a 2-1 ruling that because of the romantic relationship Willis had with special prosecutor Nathan Wade "this is the rare case in which disqualification is mandated, and no other remedy will suffice to restore public confidence in the integrity of these proceedings."

Nathan Wade testifies in a Fulton County courtroom on Feb. 15, 2024. (FOX 5)

Willis’ office immediately filed a notice of intent to ask the Georgia Supreme Court to review the decision.

The other side:

Republicans, who lead the Senate, argued the investigation remains unfinished, while Democrats criticized it as an unnecessary distraction.

