Georgia's reimbursement bill would allow Trump to recover costs

Georgia’s Senate unanimously passed a bill Thursday that would allow President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants to seek compensation for legal fees in cases where a prosecutor is disqualified, according to the Associated Press. This measure comes after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was removed from prosecuting Trump’s election interference case.

What we know:

Senate Bill 244 enables counties to reimburse attorneys' fees and other legal costs in criminal cases affected by a prosecutor’s disqualification. Georgia Senate Minority Leader Harold Jones II, a Democrat from Augusta, argued that the bill could have broader implications beyond Trump’s case.

"If you have that young person, possession of marijuana, whatever it may be, and the prosecutor has done something wrong and that case is dismissed because the prosecutor did something wrong, they're entitled to have their attorney's fees back," Jones said. "That's actually something that we probably would have pushed many years ago."

Another bill passed Thursday grants subpoena power to Georgia’s State and House committees, adding to the legislature’s oversight authority.

The backstory:

Trump and his co-defendants were indicted in Fulton County in August 2023 for attempting to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. Charges included:

Pressuring Georgia’s Republican secretary of state to "find" enough votes to flip the state.

Harassing an election worker.

Persuading state lawmakers to appoint an alternative slate of electors.

The case took a turn when Willis was disqualified after a state appeals court ruled her romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade created a conflict of interest.

What's next:

The Georgia Senate’s investigation into Willis' conduct remains unresolved. A special committee was created last year to examine allegations of misconduct, including her hiring of Wade. The committee attempted to subpoena Willis, but she did not appear. A judge later ruled they had the authority to compel her testimony.

Now, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and other Republicans are shifting their focus to investigating Stacey Abrams. They are looking into recent ethics findings that her voter participation group, New Georgia Project, improperly coordinated with her 2018 gubernatorial campaign.

Additionally, they plan to probe unsubstantiated claims by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin that Abrams benefited from $2 billion allocated by the Biden administration to climate-focused organizations. Abrams denies receiving any of the funds.

Big picture view:

The legal battle surrounding Trump’s election case has now led to broader legislative efforts, impacting not only the state’s judicial system but also fueling new political investigations. While the compensation bill could assist defendants in cases beyond Trump’s, its passage reflects the continuing partisan divide over the fallout from Georgia’s 2020 election.