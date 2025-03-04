Expand / Collapse search
Trump accuses Stacey Abrams of wasteful spending in congressional address

By
Published  March 4, 2025 11:04pm EST
Stacey Abrams
FOX 5 Atlanta

President Trump mentions Stacey Abrams

President Donald J. Trump is expected to lay out his domestic and foreign policy agenda during his address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol.

The Brief

    •  President Donald Trump criticized Stacey Abrams during a joint session of Congress, alleging wasteful government spending under her direction.
    • Trump claimed the Department of Government Efficiency found questionable expenditures linked to Abrams, including $1.9 billion for a carbonization of Homes Committee and other international projects.
    • Abrams responded on X, formerly Twitter, defending her work on civil rights and energy cost reduction for Georgians.
    • Trump did not provide additional details or evidence to support his claims against Abrams.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump used his address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night to criticize Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams.

He alleges wasteful government spending under her direction.

What we know:

During a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, President Donald Trump criticized Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, alleging wasteful government spending under her direction. Trump claimed that the Department of Government Efficiency had uncovered questionable expenditures linked to Abrams. He specifically mentioned a "$1.9 billion to recently created de-carbonization of Homes Committee headed up, and we know she's involved," and questioned, "Just at the last moment, the money was passed over by a woman named Stacey Abrams. Have you ever heard of her?" 

The other side:

Stacey Abrams responded to Trump's remarks in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. She stated, "I’m proud of my work protecting civil rights & lowering energy costs for Georgians. Someone has to deliver — because Trump is taking our hard-earned money to cut Elon Musk’s taxes." Abrams pushed back against the allegations, defending her record and highlighting her focus on civil rights and energy cost reduction.

What we don't know:

Trump did not provide additional details or evidence to support his claims against Abrams. The specifics of the alleged expenditures and Abrams' involvement remain unclear, as no further documentation or proof was presented during his address.

What's next:

The allegations made by Trump may prompt further investigation or discussion regarding government spending and accountability. However, without concrete evidence, it remains to be seen whether these claims will lead to any formal inquiries or actions. Observers and stakeholders may continue to scrutinize the situation to determine the validity of the accusations and their potential impact on Abrams' political career.

The Source: This article is based on President Donald Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress. Previous FOX 5 Atlanta reports were also used. This article is being reported out of Atlanta.

Stacey AbramsDonald J. TrumpNewsGeorgia Politics