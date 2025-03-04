Trump accuses Stacey Abrams of wasteful spending in congressional address

The Brief President Donald Trump criticized Stacey Abrams during a joint session of Congress, alleging wasteful government spending under her direction. Trump claimed the Department of Government Efficiency found questionable expenditures linked to Abrams, including $1.9 billion for a carbonization of Homes Committee and other international projects. Abrams responded on X, formerly Twitter, defending her work on civil rights and energy cost reduction for Georgians. Trump did not provide additional details or evidence to support his claims against Abrams.



President Donald Trump used his address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night to criticize Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams.

He alleges wasteful government spending under her direction.

What we know:

During a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, President Donald Trump criticized Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, alleging wasteful government spending under her direction. Trump claimed that the Department of Government Efficiency had uncovered questionable expenditures linked to Abrams. He specifically mentioned a "$1.9 billion to recently created de-carbonization of Homes Committee headed up, and we know she's involved," and questioned, "Just at the last moment, the money was passed over by a woman named Stacey Abrams. Have you ever heard of her?"

The other side:

Stacey Abrams responded to Trump's remarks in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. She stated, "I’m proud of my work protecting civil rights & lowering energy costs for Georgians. Someone has to deliver — because Trump is taking our hard-earned money to cut Elon Musk’s taxes." Abrams pushed back against the allegations, defending her record and highlighting her focus on civil rights and energy cost reduction.

What we don't know:

Trump did not provide additional details or evidence to support his claims against Abrams. The specifics of the alleged expenditures and Abrams' involvement remain unclear, as no further documentation or proof was presented during his address.

What's next:

The allegations made by Trump may prompt further investigation or discussion regarding government spending and accountability. However, without concrete evidence, it remains to be seen whether these claims will lead to any formal inquiries or actions. Observers and stakeholders may continue to scrutinize the situation to determine the validity of the accusations and their potential impact on Abrams' political career.

