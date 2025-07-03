Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | July 4-6, 2025

article

There are tons of options for things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta and North Georgia and that's not even including 4th of July festivities! Here are a few of them:

🎵 Live Music & Concerts

Westies in the City: West Coast Swing at The Interlock in Atlanta – July 4 & 18. Dance the night away with instructor Melissa Klein during this high-energy swing session. Tickets from $10.

Gritz & Jelly Butter @ St. James Live in Atlanta – July 5. Featuring Griz & Jelly Butter. Two shows. Tickets from $35

InvAsian at District Atlanta – July 5. Bollywood Night. Tickets from $15

Summer Satur-daze at The Works – Saturdays in July. Live music at The Camp. Performances: Cody Marlowe Band (July 12), Harrison Bounds (July 19), and Tight Space (July 26). Free

Thad Wilson at The Velvet Note in Alpharetta – July 5. Performance by trumpeter Thad Wilson. Tickets from $59

The Purple Madness: Prince Tribute Band at Strand Theatre in Marietta – July 5. Tickets from $45

Homegrown: The Zac Brown Band Experience at MadLife Stage & Studios in Woodstock - July 5. Tickets from $32

The Brotherhood of Rock Tour at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – July 6. Styx, Kevin Cronin, and Don Felder team up for a night of classic rock hits. Tickets from $30.

🎭 Theater & Shows

A Midsummer's Night Dream at Shakespeare Tavern in Atlanta – July 5-27. A magical royal couple meddles with mortal lives. Tickets from $20

Newsies: The Broadway Musical at Marietta Performing Arts Center – July 6-7. A ragtag group of teen newsboys take on powerful publishers. Tickets $25-$30.

Harold and the Purple Crayon at Center for Puppetry Arts in Atlanta – Through Aug. 3. A whimsical family-friendly performance. Tickets $15–20

Milo Imagines the World at Alliance Theatre in Atlanta – Through July 6. Uplifting children’s musical. Tickets ~$25–35

Magician Sean Ridgeway at Freedom Brew & Shine in Cumming - July 6. Tickets from $15

🎨 Art Exhibits & Shows

Turtles Exhibit at Fernbank Museum in Atlanta – Through Sept. 1. Featuring live turtles. From $23.95

Faith Ringgold Exhibit at High Museum in Atlanta - Through Oct. 12. More than 100 works from a dozen of Ringgold's books. Tickets from $23.50

😂 Comedy

Caleb Synan – All American Comedy Fireworks at The Punchline in Atlanta – Jul y 4. Tickets from $37

Comedian Capone at Uptown Comedy Corner in Hapeville – July 4-6. Known as the "Gangsta of Comedy." Tickets from $15

Kevin James Thornton at City Winery Atlanta – July 6. Viral comedian jokes about growing up gay in the '90s. Ages 18+. Tickets from $30

👨‍👩‍👧 Family Activities

Punch Card Machine Demo at Mimms Museum of Technology and Art – July 5. Explore the evolution of punchcard tech and create a souvenir card on a vintage IBM 029. Free with admission.

Free First Saturday Habitat Hunt at Dunwoody Natrue Center – July 5. Exploration of animal homes in the forest. Free

Flicks on the Green at Peachtree Corners Town Green – July 5. Watch Spielberg’s Hook under the stars; picnics welcome. Free

Scooby-Doo! Activities at Children's Museum of Atlanta – Through July 31. Creative activities inspired by Scooby-Doo! From $19.95

🍽️Foodie Events

First Friday Food Fest at Pontoon Brewing in Atlanta – July 5. Enjoy beer, food vendors, live music, yard games, and local artisan shopping from 5–9 p.m. Free to attend.

Appalachian Roots: Sippin’, Singin’ & Supper in downtown Blairsville – July 5. Enjoy moonshine tastings, a Low Country Broil by Jim’s Smokin’ Que, and a free concert with KANSTYX and Cody King.

🏀 Sporting Events

AJC Peachtree Road Race from Lenox Square to Piedmont Park in Atlanta – July 4. Largest 10K in U.S. Registration required.

Braves vs. Orioles at Truist Park in The Battery in Atlanta. Tickets from $31

FIFA Club World Cup Quarterfinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta – July 5. Paris Saint-Germain v. FC Bayern Munchen. Tickets from $192

ATL Watch Party at Underground Atlanta in downtown Atlanta – Watch party for FIFA Club World Cup Quarterfinals match. Food trucks and giveaways. Free

Soccer Tournament Watch Party at Phipps Plaza in Buckhead – Now through July 13. Cheer on the world’s top club teams during the quarterfinals and finals on The Green. Free

Tennis Tournament Watch Party at Phipps Plaza in Buckhead – Now through July 13. Catch live action from London’s iconic courts and watch every match point on the big screen. Free

🚗Other

Caffeine and Octane July Car Show at Town Center at Cobb – July 6. Jeep July and military vehicles. Free

Zumba on the Green at Pickle and Social in Gwinnett County – July 6. Get moving with a high-energy outdoor Zumba class for all fitness levels. Free

📅Coming Up

Digging Up Dessa at Woodstock Arts – July 9-23. A young aspiring paleontologist unearths forgotten history and challenges the status quo in this inspiring all-ages play. Tickets from $17

Beyoncé at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta – July 10-11 and 13-14. The singer brings her Cowboy Carter Tour to Atlanta. Tickets from $90

Once Upon a Full Moon at Trilith Guesthouse in Fayetteville – July 11. Live country music, BBQ, bourbon tastings, bull riding, and line dancing under the Buck Moon. Free with RSVP.

OxiClean & Kroger All-Star Family Event in Marietta – July 12. Enjoy games, giveaways, live demos, and free ballpark bites while supporting MUST Ministries with food donations. Free

Grossology Day at Zoo Atlanta – July 13. Explore the gross side of animal science with activities, scavenger hunts, and storytime. Free with admission.

Jokes and Notes at City Winery Atlanta – July 18. A comedy-meets-music night with viral comedians, celebrity guests, and a live musical finale. Tickets from $25

ATL Comic Convention at Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta – July 18-20. Multiple TV and film stars, panels, gaming, cosplay, vendor hall. Tickets from $65

Stand-up Comedy at Fernbank Museum in Atlanta – July 18. Mia Jackson (Comedy Central) and Jonathan Kite (2 Broke Girls). Tickets from $29.95

4th annual Children's Book Festival at Pittsburgh Yards – July 19. Stories, live performances, and local authors. Sponsored by The Happy Black Parent.

