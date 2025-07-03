Man found guilty of Father's Day shooting at Cherokee County campground

article

The Brief A DeKalb County man has been found guilty on all charges in connection with a shooting at a Cherokee County campground. The shooting happened at the Sweetwater Campground Day Use Area on Fields Chapel Road in Canton on Father's Day in 2024. Hall claimed that the shooting was in self-defense, but a jury did not find his actions were justified.



A Cherokee County jury has found a convicted felon guilty on all charges in connection with a 2024 Father's Day shooting at a local campground.

Gregory Eugene Hall Jr., 44, was facing charges that included aggravated assault and battery.

What we know:

On the afternoon of June 16, 2024, deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting at the Sweetwater Campground Day Use Area on Fields Chapel Road in Canton.

A witness said that Hall and the victim, identified as 39-year-old Maurice Winsell, had gotten into an altercation in the parking lot. During the argument, investigators say Hall pulled out a gun and shot the man three times. The last two shots happened while deputies say Winsell was lying on the ground injured.

Medics rushed Winsell to a local hospital in critical condition. Officials say he suffered major internal injuries and remained in the hospital for around two weeks.

Following the shooting, Hall fled the scene. He was stopped by deputies on Knox Bridge Highway heading towards Bartow County and detained.

Hall reportedly told deputies the shooting was in self-defense, saying that Winsell was intoxicated and had physically attacked him. Investigators do not believe the men knew each other.

What's next:

On June 26, a jury found Hall guilty of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon during a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 17.