Actor and veteran Maurice Winsell recovers after Father's Day shooting at Allatoona Lake

A local actor and military veteran is recovering after being shot multiple times. The shooting happened at a campground on Allatoona Lake on Father's Day.

"It was such a great day, a beautiful day," said Maurice Winsell.

Maurice Winsell and his fiancé, Melissa Murner, spent the day at Sweetwater Campground on Allatoona Lake in Cherokee County on June 16. Winsell says he was heading to his car to get something but cannot remember much after that.

"I just can't remember at all except for the pain of getting shot and falling to the ground after the second one," said Winsell.

He later learned he had been shot three times by a man he did not know.

"As you can imagine, it was quite a chaotic scene," said Cherokee County Sheriff's Capt. Jay Baker.

Capt. Baker says the day-use area was packed with people. There were plenty of witnesses who heard the shots and saw the car the gunman was driving.

"We're fortunate that the people who called 911 gave a very good description of the vehicle and tag number," said Capt. Baker.

Forty-two-year-old Gregory Eugene Hall was arrested. He is a convicted felon and faces several charges.

"I'm not sure what could have provoked him. I'm just not the kind of guy who would go out and provoke him. It's just not who I am," said Winsell.

Winsell was a combat medic with the National Guard and now has an acting career.

"I've been able to be a part of Georgia Lottery commercials, Bojangles Commercials, Harris Teeter Commercials. I've also been able to be a part of the theater community as well," said Winsell.

He says he is missing out on a lot of auditions and projects he had in the works.

Right now, he is focusing on healing and is comforted by the support of his family and friends.

"They've been able to rally a lot of support for me and that's what drives me. When I see and read things that people are saying, it motivates me to want to get up and recover," said Winsell.

Winsell has had two surgeries and has been in the hospital for nine days. He says he is thinking about everything he wants to accomplish when he is finally released from the hospital, including marrying his fiancé who has been with him through this whole ordeal.

Relatives have set up a GoFundMe for Winsell.