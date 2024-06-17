Man in critical condition after shooting at Cherokee County campground

article

Cherokee Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the Sweetwater Campground Day Use Area on Fields Chapel Road in Canton at around 6 p.m. June 16. Witnesses informed Cherokee 911 dispatchers that the suspected shooter had fled the scene, providing a description of his vehicle and the direction he was headed.

A responding Cherokee Sheriff’s deputy spotted a vehicle matching the description traveling west on Knox Bridge Highway towards Bartow County. The vehicle was stopped, and the driver, Gregory Eugene Hall, 42, of Lithonia, was detained. A firearm was found in Hall's vehicle, and he was identified as the shooting suspect.

Investigators determined that there had been an altercation between Hall and Maurice Winsell, 39, of Cartersville, at the campground. The two men reportedly did not know each other. Winsell was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with three gunshot wounds and remains in critical condition.

Hall was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He is currently being held at the Cherokee Adult Detention Center without bond. The incident is still under investigation.