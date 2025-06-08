Teen charged with murder in deadly triple shooting at Macon daiquiri bar

The Brief Two individuals, including a 17-year-old, have just been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly triple shooting at Midtown Daiquiri Bar and Grill in Macon on May 18. Jarrius Terrell Curry, 28, was arrested and charged with five counts of aggravated assault, while Travis Keyshaun Glover, 17, was charged with three counts of murder; both are being held without bond. Authorities are still requesting information from the public to aid the investigation.



Two people, including a teenager, have been arrested and charged in connection to the deadly triple shooting that erupted at a Macon bar last month.

The backstory:

Three men were fatally shot, and six others injured in the parking lot of Midtown Daiquiri Bar and Grill in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. It happened on May 18 at around midnight.

The three deceased victims were identified as 32-year-old Javonta Faulks, 28-year-old Jedarrius Meadows, Jr., and 24-year-old Javarsia Meadows.

The six other victims were rushed to the hospital. Their names were never released.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Midtown Daiquiri Bar & Grill in Macon, Georgia.

What's New:

Late Friday afternoon, the US Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Taskforce acted on a warrant to arrest 28-year-old Jarrius Terrell Curry of Macon. He was charged with five counts of aggravated assault and is being held in the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond.

The very next day, the Bibb County SWAT Team arrested 17-year-old Travis Keyshaun Glover of Macon. He was charged with three counts of murder and is also being held without bond.

What we don't know:

Officials have not explained Glover and Curry's alleged roles in the deadly shooting, or released a potential motive.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.