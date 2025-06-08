Seven people shot, 19-year-old killed in LaGrange, police say

The Brief A 19-year-old was killed, and multiple others were sent to the hospital after a shooting on Seminary Street in LaGrange. While some victims have already been treated and released, it's not clear how many remain in the hospital. The LaGrange Police Department is conducting an investigation and is hoping someone comes forward with new information.



A teenager was killed during a shooting in LaGrange that put several other people in the hospital.

What we know:

Police say at around 1 a.m. on Sunday, shots were fired on Seminary Street in LaGrange.

Seven people had to be rushed to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center, but one of them didn't make it.

Javeon Dukes, 19, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

So far, police have confirmed some of the victims have already been treated and released. It's not clear how many more remain in the hospital or the severity of their injuries.

This is an ongoing criminal investigation.

What we don't know:

We still don't have any information on potential suspects or a motive for the shooting.

What you can do:

The LaGrange Police Department is urging anyone who may have information related to this case to contact Det. Randazzo at 706-883-2684. Tips may also be submitted anonymously via the Tip411 system by using the mobile app, accessing the online portal, or texting the keyword "LAGRANGE" to 847411.