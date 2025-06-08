'Slumped over' driver leads deputies to 'ghost guns'

article

While checking on a seemingly passed-out driver, a Twiggs County deputy reportedly made a stunning discovery of ghost guns and drugs.

What we know:

The deputy was patrolling the area of Sgoda Road at around 4:18 a.m. on May 26 when they came across a 2020 Chrysler parked at the Marathon gas station.

It appeared the driver was "slumped" over.

The deputy investigated the car and the driver and ended up finding two 9mm, non-serialized pistols called "Ghost Guns."

The officer also found marijuana "seemingly packaged with intent to distribute."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Credit: Twiggs County Sheriff's Office)

That driver was arrested on multiple charges and taken to the Twiggs County Jail.