'Slumped over' driver leads deputies to 'ghost guns'

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 8, 2025 9:05pm EDT
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
(Credit: Twiggs County Sheriff's Office)

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. - While checking on a seemingly passed-out driver, a Twiggs County deputy reportedly made a stunning discovery of ghost guns and drugs.

The deputy was patrolling the area of Sgoda Road at around 4:18 a.m. on May 26 when they came across a 2020 Chrysler parked at the Marathon gas station.

It appeared the driver was "slumped" over.

The deputy investigated the car and the driver and ended up finding two 9mm, non-serialized pistols called "Ghost Guns."

The officer also found marijuana "seemingly packaged with intent to distribute."

(Credit: Twiggs County Sheriff's Office)

That driver was arrested on multiple charges and taken to the Twiggs County Jail.

The Source: The Twiggs County Sheriff's Office shared the information provided in this article.

