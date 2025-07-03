Sanford Stadium in Athens announces 2026 concert series

article

The Brief Sanford Stadium to host concert April 25, 2026, first since 2013 UGA teams with Does Entertainment for new Live Between the Hedges series Lineup TBA; event expected to draw big crowd and boost Athens economy



Sanford Stadium is set to host a major concert on April 25, 2026 — marking the first large-scale music event at the University of Georgia’s iconic venue in over a decade.

What we know:

UGA announced Wednesday that the concert will launch a new series called "Live Between the Hedges" and will be produced in partnership with Does Entertainment, a talent acquisition firm. No headliner has been announced yet.

The last major concert at the stadium was in 2013, when country stars Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Jake Owen and Thomas Rhett performed. Ludacris made an appearance in 2016, but as part of the G-Day spring football event, according to Dawg Nation.

UGA’s 2026 spring game is expected in mid-April, and commencement is scheduled for May 8.

The stadium seats more than 90,000.

What's next:

More details, including the concert lineup and ticket information, will be announced in the coming months.