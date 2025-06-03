Coweta County woman accused of bearded dragon theft, property damage

The Brief Deputies say London Chandler is accused of entering an ex-boyfriend’s father's home without permission and stealing a bearded dragon valued at $120. Chandler is also accused of destroying property at a second location, including shoes, shirts, an Xbox, and lawn ornaments, following an argument with her ex-boyfriend. She faces charges of first-degree burglary and criminal damage to property and is currently out on bond awaiting a preliminary hearing.



Authorities in Coweta County have charged a woman with first-degree burglary and criminal damage to property after what began as a domestic dispute escalated across two locations. Deputies say the case involves not only stolen property but also an unusual theft — a bearded dragon.

The backstory:

According to an arrest report, deputies were first called to a home on Kripple Kreek Drive in Sharpsburg. The ex-boyfriend’s father told officers that London Chandler had entered the home without permission. While he reported no damage to the property, he noted that one item was missing: a bearded dragon belonging to his son.

Bearded dragons, commonly known as "beardies," are typically friendly and docile reptiles. The stolen reptile was valued at $120.

Timeline:

The situation escalated when deputies responded to a second location on Bonnie Lane.

According to the deputy’s report, Chandler and the victim had been preparing to move in together but got into an argument the day before the incidents. While the victim was away from the home, Chandler allegedly returned and began destroying his personal belongings.

"He said that while he was out of the house, she came home and started to destroy his property. She cut up and destroyed 10 pairs of shoes, all of his shirts, his Xbox, and outdoor lawn ornaments," the report stated.

The report also alleges that Chandler brought the stolen bearded dragon to the Bonnie Lane home and released it in the backyard.

What we know:

Deputies have charged London Chandler with first-degree burglary in connection with the bearded dragon theft and criminal damage to property for the destruction of the victim’s personal belongings, including clothing, electronics, and lawn decorations.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said whether the bearded dragon was recovered or its current condition. Additional details, such as Chandler’s current legal representation or future court dates, were not immediately available.

What's next:

Chandler is expected to appear in court to face the charges. The case remains under investigation by Coweta County deputies, and more information could be released as proceedings continue.