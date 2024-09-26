Hurricane Helene: Links to outage maps, emergency management resources

article

Here is a list of useful links to have during a severe weather event like Hurricane Helene.

General Resources

GEMA

(404) 635-7000

Georgia Emergency Management Agency

Georgia Office of the Governor

Georgia State and Local Level Referrals

FEMA

(800) 621-3362

Social Media

Ready Georgia

Red Cross - Atlanta Chapter

U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Brookhaven Alert powered by Smart911

County Emergency Management Agencies

Click here for a complete list of local emergency management agencies in the state of Georgia.

Atlanta Fulton County Emergency Management Agency

Cherokee County Emergency Management Agency

Cobb County Emergency Management Agency

DeKalb Emergency Management Agency

Gwinnett County Emergency Management Agency

Electrical service outage maps

Click here for a complete list of all the electric providers in the state of Georgia.

Georgia Power: https://outagemap.georgiapower.com/

Amicalola EMC: https://www.amicalolaemc.com/report-an-outage/

Blue Ridge Mountain EMC: https://www.brmemc.com/report-an-outage/

Cobb EMC: https://www.cobbemc.com/outage-map-guide

Coweta-Fayette EMC: https://outage.utility.org/

GreyStone Power: https://www.greystonepower.com/current-outages

Jackson EMC: https://news.jacksonemc.com/outages/

Marietta Power: https://www.mariettaga.gov/1179/Outage-Storm-Center

North Georgia EMC: https://www.ngemc.com/outage/current

Local water departments

Atlanta Watershed Management

Cobb County Water

DeKalb County Water

Gwinnett County Water

Cherokee County Water & Sewage Authority

Coweta County Water

Douglas County Water

Fayette County Water Department

Peachtree City Water & Sewage Authority

List of emergency shelters

Camden County

Location: PSA Rec Center, 1050 Wildcat Drive, Kingsland

Date of Opening: 9/26/2024

Estimated Time of Opening: 8 a.m.

Cook County

Location: Cook County High School, 9900 GA 37, Adel

Date of Opening: 9/26/2024

Estimated Time of Opening: 2 p.m.

Coffee County

Location: Central Square Complex, 216 S. Madison Avenue, Douglas

Date of Opening: 9/26/2024

Estimated Time of Opening: 8 a.m.

Colquitt County

Location: Spense Community Center, 290 Harper Blvd., Moultrie

Date of Opening: 9/26/2024

Estimated Time of Opening: 8 a.m.

Decatur County

Location: Jones Wheat Elementary School, 1401 E. Shotwell Street, Bainbridge

Date of Opening: 9/26/2024

Estimated Time of Opening: 10 a.m.

Dougherty County

Location: Albany Civic Center, 100 W. Oglethorpe Blvd., Albany

Date of Opening: 9/26/2024

Estimated Time of Opening: 12 p.m.

Lowndes County

Location: Park Avenue, 100 E. Park Ave., Valdosta

Date of Opening: 9/26/2024

Estimated Time of Opening: 2 p.m.

Newton County

Location: Cousins Middle School, 8187 Carlton Trail NW, Covington

Date of Opening: 9/26/2024

Estimated Time of Opening: 6 p.m.

Thomas County

Location: Cross Creek Elementary, 324 Clark Road, Thomasville

Date of Opening: 9/26/2024

Estimated Time of Opening: 8 a.m.

Georgia State Parks

The Department of Natural Resources State Parks & Historic Sites Division is prepared to take in displaced people and pets, including horses. State Parks outside of the path of the storm are open and available to displaced citizens. State Parks is housing 15 evacuees. For current information on park availability, including equestrian facilities, visit gastateparks.org/Alerts or call 1-800-864-7275.

Hotels and Lodging

Explore Georgia can assist in providing travel alerts and information during Hurricane Helene. Visit exploregeorgia.org/tropical-storm-helene-travel-alerts to obtain resources in finding hotels and lodging availability. The site can also offer assistance from their Visitor Information Centers and other important emergency resources

