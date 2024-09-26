Hurricane Helene: Links to outage maps, emergency management resources

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Upson County, Lamar County
11
River Flood Warning
from FRI 11:17 AM EDT until SUN 3:00 AM EDT, Heard County, Coweta County, Carroll County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:07 AM EDT until SAT 6:06 AM EDT, Rockdale County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:40 PM EDT until SAT 9:32 PM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:42 PM EDT until SAT 6:12 PM EDT, Fulton County, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:57 PM EDT until FRI 11:00 AM EDT, DeKalb County, Fulton County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Habersham County, Rabun County, Henry County, Butts County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Jasper County, Greene County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Heard County, Pike County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Putnam County, Union County, Towns County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Dade County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Floyd County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Lumpkin County, White County, Banks County, Jackson County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Madison County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Barrow County, Clarke County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Polk County, Rockdale County, Walton County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Newton County, Morgan County, Carroll County, Douglas County, Haralson County, Cleburne County, Randolph County, Clay County
Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Lamar County, Upson County, Pike County, Meriwether County, Troup County, Putnam County, Jasper County, Butts County, Henry County, Spalding County, Clayton County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Heard County, Greene County, Morgan County, Newton County, Walton County, Rockdale County, DeKalb County, South Fulton County, Douglas County, Carroll County, Haralson County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Clarke County, Barrow County, Gwinnett County, North Fulton County, Cobb County, Paulding County, Polk County, Madison County, Jackson County, Banks County, Hall County, Forsyth County, Cherokee County, Bartow County, Floyd County, White County, Lumpkin County, Dawson County, Pickens County, Gordon County, Chattooga County, Towns County, Union County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, Murray County, Whitfield County, Catoosa County, Walker County, Dade County, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Habersham County, Rabun County, Randolph County, Cleburne County, Clay County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Habersham County, Rabun County, Clay County

Hurricane Helene: Links to outage maps, emergency management resources

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  September 26, 2024 11:59am EDT
Severe Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - Here is a list of useful links to have during a severe weather event like Hurricane Helene.

General Resources

GEMA
(404) 635-7000
Georgia Emergency Management Agency

Georgia Office of the Governor

Georgia State and Local Level Referrals

FEMA
(800) 621-3362

Social Media

Ready Georgia

Red Cross - Atlanta Chapter

U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Brookhaven Alert powered by Smart911

County Emergency Management Agencies

Click here for a complete list of local emergency management agencies in the state of Georgia. 

Atlanta Fulton County Emergency Management Agency

Cherokee County Emergency Management Agency

Cobb County Emergency Management Agency

DeKalb Emergency Management Agency

Gwinnett County Emergency Management Agency 

Electrical service outage maps

Click here for a complete list of all the electric providers in the state of Georgia. 

Georgia Power: https://outagemap.georgiapower.com/

Amicalola EMC: https://www.amicalolaemc.com/report-an-outage/

Blue Ridge Mountain EMC: https://www.brmemc.com/report-an-outage/

Cobb EMC: https://www.cobbemc.com/outage-map-guide

Coweta-Fayette EMC: https://outage.utility.org/

GreyStone Power: https://www.greystonepower.com/current-outages

Jackson EMC: https://news.jacksonemc.com/outages/  

Marietta Power: https://www.mariettaga.gov/1179/Outage-Storm-Center

North Georgia EMC: https://www.ngemc.com/outage/current

Local water departments

Atlanta Watershed Management

Cobb County Water

DeKalb County Water

Gwinnett County Water

Cherokee County Water & Sewage Authority

Coweta County Water

Douglas County Water

Fayette County Water Department

Peachtree City Water & Sewage Authority

List of emergency shelters

Camden County
Location: PSA Rec Center, 1050 Wildcat Drive, Kingsland
Date of Opening: 9/26/2024
Estimated Time of Opening: 8 a.m.

Cook County
Location: Cook County High School, 9900 GA 37, Adel
Date of Opening: 9/26/2024
Estimated Time of Opening: 2 p.m.

Coffee County
Location: Central Square Complex, 216 S. Madison Avenue, Douglas
Date of Opening: 9/26/2024
Estimated Time of Opening: 8 a.m.

Colquitt County
Location: Spense Community Center, 290 Harper Blvd., Moultrie
Date of Opening: 9/26/2024
Estimated Time of Opening: 8 a.m.

Decatur County
Location: Jones Wheat Elementary School, 1401 E. Shotwell Street, Bainbridge
Date of Opening: 9/26/2024
Estimated Time of Opening: 10 a.m.

Dougherty County
Location: Albany Civic Center, 100 W. Oglethorpe Blvd., Albany
Date of Opening: 9/26/2024
Estimated Time of Opening: 12 p.m.

Lowndes County
Location: Park Avenue, 100 E. Park Ave., Valdosta
Date of Opening: 9/26/2024
Estimated Time of Opening: 2 p.m.

Newton County
Location: Cousins Middle School, 8187 Carlton Trail NW, Covington
Date of Opening: 9/26/2024
Estimated Time of Opening: 6 p.m.

Thomas County
Location: Cross Creek Elementary, 324 Clark Road, Thomasville
Date of Opening: 9/26/2024
Estimated Time of Opening: 8 a.m.

Georgia State Parks

The Department of Natural Resources State Parks & Historic Sites Division is prepared to take in displaced people and pets, including horses. State Parks outside of the path of the storm are open and available to displaced citizens. State Parks is housing 15 evacuees. For current information on park availability, including equestrian facilities, visit gastateparks.org/Alerts or call 1-800-864-7275.   

Hotels and Lodging

Explore Georgia can assist in providing travel alerts and information during Hurricane Helene. Visit exploregeorgia.org/tropical-storm-helene-travel-alerts to obtain resources in finding hotels and lodging availability. The site can also offer assistance from their Visitor Information Centers and other important emergency resources

RELATED STORIES