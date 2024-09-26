Hurricane Helene: Links to outage maps, emergency management resources
ATLANTA - Here is a list of useful links to have during a severe weather event like Hurricane Helene.
General Resources
GEMA
(404) 635-7000
Georgia Emergency Management Agency
Georgia Office of the Governor
Georgia State and Local Level Referrals
FEMA
(800) 621-3362
Social Media
U.S. Department of Homeland Security
Brookhaven Alert powered by Smart911
County Emergency Management Agencies
Click here for a complete list of local emergency management agencies in the state of Georgia.
Atlanta Fulton County Emergency Management Agency
Cherokee County Emergency Management Agency
Cobb County Emergency Management Agency
DeKalb Emergency Management Agency
Gwinnett County Emergency Management Agency
Electrical service outage maps
Click here for a complete list of all the electric providers in the state of Georgia.
Georgia Power: https://outagemap.georgiapower.com/
Amicalola EMC: https://www.amicalolaemc.com/report-an-outage/
Blue Ridge Mountain EMC: https://www.brmemc.com/report-an-outage/
Cobb EMC: https://www.cobbemc.com/outage-map-guide
Coweta-Fayette EMC: https://outage.utility.org/
GreyStone Power: https://www.greystonepower.com/current-outages
Jackson EMC: https://news.jacksonemc.com/outages/
Marietta Power: https://www.mariettaga.gov/1179/Outage-Storm-Center
North Georgia EMC: https://www.ngemc.com/outage/current
Local water departments
Cherokee County Water & Sewage Authority
Fayette County Water Department
Peachtree City Water & Sewage Authority
List of emergency shelters
Camden County
Location: PSA Rec Center, 1050 Wildcat Drive, Kingsland
Date of Opening: 9/26/2024
Estimated Time of Opening: 8 a.m.
Cook County
Location: Cook County High School, 9900 GA 37, Adel
Date of Opening: 9/26/2024
Estimated Time of Opening: 2 p.m.
Coffee County
Location: Central Square Complex, 216 S. Madison Avenue, Douglas
Date of Opening: 9/26/2024
Estimated Time of Opening: 8 a.m.
Colquitt County
Location: Spense Community Center, 290 Harper Blvd., Moultrie
Date of Opening: 9/26/2024
Estimated Time of Opening: 8 a.m.
Decatur County
Location: Jones Wheat Elementary School, 1401 E. Shotwell Street, Bainbridge
Date of Opening: 9/26/2024
Estimated Time of Opening: 10 a.m.
Dougherty County
Location: Albany Civic Center, 100 W. Oglethorpe Blvd., Albany
Date of Opening: 9/26/2024
Estimated Time of Opening: 12 p.m.
Lowndes County
Location: Park Avenue, 100 E. Park Ave., Valdosta
Date of Opening: 9/26/2024
Estimated Time of Opening: 2 p.m.
Newton County
Location: Cousins Middle School, 8187 Carlton Trail NW, Covington
Date of Opening: 9/26/2024
Estimated Time of Opening: 6 p.m.
Thomas County
Location: Cross Creek Elementary, 324 Clark Road, Thomasville
Date of Opening: 9/26/2024
Estimated Time of Opening: 8 a.m.
Georgia State Parks
The Department of Natural Resources State Parks & Historic Sites Division is prepared to take in displaced people and pets, including horses. State Parks outside of the path of the storm are open and available to displaced citizens. State Parks is housing 15 evacuees. For current information on park availability, including equestrian facilities, visit gastateparks.org/Alerts or call 1-800-864-7275.
Hotels and Lodging
Explore Georgia can assist in providing travel alerts and information during Hurricane Helene. Visit exploregeorgia.org/tropical-storm-helene-travel-alerts to obtain resources in finding hotels and lodging availability. The site can also offer assistance from their Visitor Information Centers and other important emergency resources
