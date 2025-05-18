Man shot in head at Georgia Tech off-campus housing; investigation underway

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Police investigate a shooting at an apartment building for off-campus Georgia Tech living along Spring Street at 3rd Street in Midtown Atlanta on May 18, 2025.

The Brief A man was shot in the head at The Connector Apartments, a Midtown Atlanta building catering to Georgia Tech students. The victim was not conscious but was breathing when transported to the hospital; no further details have been released. The investigation by the Atlanta Police Department is ongoing, with no information on suspects available.



A man was shot in the head on Sunday afternoon at a Midtown Atlanta apartment building that caters to Georgia Tech students.

It happened at The Connector Apartments, located along Spring Street SW at 3rd Street SW.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the shooting occurred at 699 Spring Street in Midtown, the location of The Connector Apartments and several nearby businesses.

Officers said the victim was not conscious but was breathing when he was transported to the hospital.

What we don't know:

No additional details about the victim or possible suspects have been released.

While The Connector identifies itself online as off-campus housing for Georgia Tech students, it was not clear if the victim was a student.

The investigation is ongoing.