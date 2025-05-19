Parking deck construction to impact traffic at Atlanta airport

The Brief Work has begun on a new parking deck at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's South Terminal. The construction will cause changes to the traffic patterns, which could lead to delays for travelers during the busy Memorial Day season. The construction work is expected to take the rest of the year.



Get ready for a new traffic flow at the world's busiest airport.

Construction on a new parking deck will begin to impact traffic around Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's South Terminal through the rest of the year.

The changes come just as the summer travel season begins to heat up.

Construction on a new parking deck is causing big changes to traffic at the Atlanta airport. (FOX 5)

What we know:

Starting this week, traffic heading to the South Terminal will be merging into two lanes near the construction of the new parking deck.

The airport says that access to the South daily and hourly parking decks will not be impacted by the work.

The construction of new parking decks is needed, officials argue, because more and more travelers are heading through the Atlanta airport. By 2020, Hartsfield-Jackson estimates 125 million people will fly in and out of Atlanta every year. The new deck is expected to open in late 2026 and will have nearly 7,000 spaces and smart technology.

Dig deeper:

The project comes ahead of the busy Memorial Day travel period, which ramps up this Wednesday.

Airport leaders are expecting about 2.6 million passengers will travel through the transit hub over the holiday period.

What you can do:

Airport officials recommend arriving at least three hours before you're supposed to board to give yourself enough time to get through security. Check TSA wait times here.

They also recommend planning ahead if you need to park your car. If it's been a minute since the last time you flew, you may be unaware that rates went up at the end of April.

For travelers driving to the airport, officials say you should plan ahead for potential delays or slower-moving traffic.

You can also use the ATL West Deck, ATL Select, or the Domestic Park-Ride Lot.