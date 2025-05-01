Parking rate increases go into effect at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta airport

The Brief New parking rates go into effect at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday - the first update in eight years. The biggest price change will be at the airport's hourly lots, which will more than triple in price to $10 an hour. Officials say the rate changes are needed after seeing significant parking-related operations costs and to fund infrastructure improvements.



Heading to the Atlanta airport? If you're planning to park your car at the world's busiest airport, it's going to cost you a lot more.

On Thursday, new parking rates go into effect at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta National Airport. It's the first update in eight years.

What we know:

Airport officials announced the rate changes last month, saying that the airport has seen significant increases in operational costs related to parking and has taken on new debt to construct and modernize its parking infrastructure.

The new parking decks are needed, officials argue, because more and more travelers are heading through the Atlanta airport. By 2020, Hartsfield-Jackson estimates 125 million people will fly in and out of Atlanta every year. The new deck is expected to open in late 2026 and will have nearly 7,000 spaces and smart technology.

Once that deck is done, the South Deck will be demolished and replaced with an updated building.

The biggest change will be to the airport's hourly lots, with prices more than tripling from $3 an hour to $10. Other daily parking fees will see a jump as well depending on which lot you park in.

What they're saying:

"Adjusting parking rates is a necessary step to ensure ATL continues delivering a safe, convenient and reliable experience for travelers," said ATL Airport General Manager Ricky Smith. "This change allows us to invest in infrastructure that supports our efforts to enhance the customers’ experience while remaining competitive with comparable airports and private off-site parking providers."

By the numbers:

Here are the new parking rates effective Thursday:

South/North Hourly Decks

$10 per hour

$50 max on Day 1 - $75 daily flat rate thereafter

International Hourly Deck

$10 for the first hour

$15 per hour thereafter

$70 max on Day 1 - $100 daily flat rate thereafter

South/North Daily Decks

$30 daily flat rate

South/North Economy Lots

$20 daily flat rate

ATL West Deck

$10 per hour

$30 max per day

ATL Select Lots

Uncovered: $15 daily flat rate

Covered: $20 daily flat rate

Oversized: $40 daily flat rate

Domestic Park-Ride Lot

$15 daily flat rate

International Park-Ride Lot

$30 daily flat rate

What you can do:

Officials are encouraging travelers to review the updated parking options and rates ahead of the summer rush to help streamline their airport experience.

If these prices seem too big for your budget, trawlers can always use a ride-sharing service like Uber or Lyft, where the pick-up and drop-off prices are variable.

There's also MARTA as a good alternative. The Red and Gold lines go directly into the domestic terminal.