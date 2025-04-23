Atlanta airport raises parking rates, but car thefts continue to be a problem

The Brief Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is increasing parking rates amid a busy summer travel season, despite ongoing issues with car thefts from airport parking lots. Car thefts at the airport have decreased in 2025 compared to previous years, with 49 vehicles reported stolen from January to April 23, down from 113 during the same period last year. The Atlanta Police Department is actively patrolling airport grounds to deter crime and encourages travelers to remove valuables and lock their vehicles as part of the Clean Car Safety Campaign.



Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport announced on Monday that parking rates will increase as we head into what's expected to be a busy summer travel season.

This increase comes as reports show cars are still being stolen right out of airport parking lots and garages.

What they're saying:

One man says his car was taken within hours of him parking, and police ultimately found it at a New Jersey tow yard.

"That's my baby. It's a car I always wanted since 2020," Matt Turner said.

Matt Turner is still trying to clean up the mess after he says his car was stolen while parked at the world's busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson International.

Turner says it happened on April 11 when he parked at the ATL West Parking lot.

"I went to Philadelphia to run a half-marathon. My first half-marathon, and after just to see my car stolen was very frustrating for me and emotional because my car was my baby," Turner said.

The suspected thieves worked fast.

"They said my car was stolen within the first couple of hours," Turner said. "The police said they found it in New Jersey. In Plainfield, New Jersey. They found it with a broken window and flat tire at a tow lot."

Inside the car were his AirPod Pros, professional tennis gear, and a gun.

As for whoever's responsible, Turner had this to say:

"Obviously they are good at what they do. They are professionals. Maybe put that energy into something useful for society. Go become engineers," Turner said.

Dig deeper:

This comes as airport officials announce the cost to park at the airport is about to go up. Stolen cars, however, were already an issue.

Last year, FOX 5 uncovered the alarming number of cars being taken. In 2024, 322 were reported stolen from airport property. Numbers show a decrease for 2025.

From Jan. 1 until April 23rd, there have been 49 vehicles reported stolen. Compare that to this time last year, when the number was 113. From April 1 until April 23 of 2024, there were 22 vehicles reported stolen, compared to nine so far this month.

The other side:

The Airport and Atlanta police sent a joint statement saying:

"The Atlanta Police Department remains committed to ensuring the safety of travelers and employees at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Our primary focus is proactively patrolling airport grounds to deter crime and reduce the risk of auto theft. We encourage everyone to participate in our Clean Car Safety Campaign by removing all valuables and locking vehicles to help maintain a safe and secure environment for all."