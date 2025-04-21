Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport set to announce new parking rates

article

The Brief Hartsfield-Jackson Airport will adjust parking rates starting May 1, the first update in eight years. Officials haven’t said if rates will increase or decrease but will also provide updates on South Terminal deck construction. Current daily parking rates range from $10 to $36, depending on location and service type.



Leaders at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are expected to announce parking rate adjustments today, marking the first such update in eight years. The new rates will take effect May 1, just weeks before the busy summer travel season begins.

What we know:

Airport officials have not yet disclosed whether the changes will result in price increases or decreases. Along with the rate announcement, updates on construction progress at the South Terminal parking deck are also expected.

Currently, parking rates at the airport vary by location and type of service. Regular daily parking is $19, economy is $14, and ATL Select offers both covered and uncovered options ranging from $10 to $14 per day. Short-term hourly parking near the terminals can reach up to $36 per day after six hours. International parking options also range from $14 to $36 depending on location and duration.

What they're saying:

Officials are encouraging travelers to review updated parking options and rates ahead of the summer rush to help streamline their airport experience.