Man sentenced to life for murder of 17-year-old Atlanta teen in 2022

article

The Brief Roddrick Teasley was sentenced to life in prison plus five years for the 2022 murder of 17-year-old Drevion Matthew outside an Atlanta apartment building. Surveillance footage and forensic evidence showed Teasley antagonized Matthew before shooting him 11 times, including one close-range shot. Fulton County DA Fani Willis praised her Major Crimes Unit team for their determination in securing the conviction despite witness fears.



Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has announced that Roddrick Teasley has been sentenced to life in prison plus five years after being found guilty of murdering 17-year-old Drevion Matthew outside an Atlanta apartment building three years ago.

PREVIOUS STORY: Atlanta teen set to graduate over summer murdered in 'set-up,' family says

What we know:

According to prosecutors, the deadly incident occurred on June 2, 2022, when Matthew was shot and killed outside his apartment on Humphries Street. Surveillance footage from earlier that day showed Matthew asking a group of people to move away from his building’s entrance. Hours later, Teasley began antagonizing and mocking Matthew in what officials described as an ongoing pattern of bullying.

Drevion Matthew (Courtesy of family)

The confrontation escalated into a verbal altercation, with Matthew repeatedly asking Teasley to leave him alone. Teasley then opened fire, striking Matthew 11 times, including at least one shot fired at close range, according to the Medical Examiner. Investigators tied the recovered shell casings to a single firearm and used surveillance video and forensic evidence to confirm Teasley as the shooter.

The case was prosecuted by the Major Crimes Unit of the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, including Assistant District Attorney Christian Adkins and Chief Senior Assistant District Attorney Kassie Hall.

The judge assigned to the case was Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee.

What they're saying:

"A 17-year-old child was senselessly murdered, and witnesses were fearful simply for telling the truth," said District Attorney Willis. "I’m proud of our prosecution team for refusing to give up and for building this case with care and determination."