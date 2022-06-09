Atlanta teen set to graduate over summer murdered in 'set-up,' family says

The family of a 17-year-old said he was shot and killed just weeks before his summer graduation.

Atlanta police said someone shot and killed Dravion Matthews on June 2 at his Mechanicsville apartment.

His mother said she believes the Maynard Jackson High School senior was lured out of their apartment in a set-up. His cousin talked with FOX 5 about the tragedy.

"He wasn't in no type of gang or anything. He was always a loving person. He was his own person. He was due to graduate after the summertime," cousin Colliah Roberts said.

Medics rushed the teen to Grady Memorial Hospital, but he later died.

(Family photo)

His cousin has a message for the shooter and many others who illegally use guns.

"Put them down, let them go, it's not worth it," Ms. Roberts said.

Atlanta police have not made any arrests in this case. They ask anyone with any information to please give them a call.