2 teens charged with shooting during robbery at Gwinnett County apartments, police say

Two teens are in custody facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting at a Gwinnett County apartment complex.

Officials say the shooting happened on July 18 at the Canopy Glen Apartments on the 1600 block of Pirkle Road in unincorporated Norcross.

What we know:

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, officers arrived at the scene to find a male who had been shot in the back.

Medics rushed the victim to an area hospital for treatment. As of the last report, he is recovering from his injuries.

Investigators say the victim was shot after he went to the location to take part in the sale of a firearm.

On July 24, officers stopped a car and arrested the two teens identified as suspects in the shooting.

Andre Glover, 17, and a 15-year-old are charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery.

Authorities say they seized multiple firearms and narcotics after obtaining a search warrant connected with the case.

What you can do:

Officials are asking anyone with information about the case to call detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.