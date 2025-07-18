Gunfire erupts in vehicle along Pirkle Road: 1 injured

article

Police are investigating after a shooting near Norcross along Pirkle Road.

What we know:

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, officers arrived at the scene to find a male suffering from at least one gunshot.

The male was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the victim was shot while driving in a vehicle when an argument erupted into gunfire, striking him.

What we don't know:

Police are attempting to piece together what exactly led to the shooting.

The name of the victim and the other two in the vehicle have not been released.

The condition of the victim was not immediately known.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.