Atlanta airport unveils major upgrade to plane train system

The Brief Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is adding 63 new energy-efficient Plane Train cars as part of a $300 million upgrade to its transit system. The expansion includes a new turnaround tunnel beneath the domestic terminal, boosting capacity from 10,000 to 12,000 passengers per hour. Wait times between concourses will drop from 108 seconds to 90 seconds, with full implementation expected by early 2026.



Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is getting a major transportation upgrade as it rolls out the first of 63 brand-new energy-efficient plane train cars, part of a $300 million investment aimed at improving capacity and efficiency at the world’s busiest airport.

What we know:

The new vehicles, which maintain the airport’s iconic red color, come equipped with updated technology, additional handholds, and improved onboard signage to enhance the passenger experience. The new trains began arriving this week and are part of a long-planned overhaul of the airport’s people mover system.

The upgrade also includes a recently completed tunnel extension beneath the domestic terminal that will allow trains to turn around more efficiently. Once fully operational in early 2026, the new turnaround tunnel and expanded fleet — increasing from 59 to 73 total trains, with 63 brand new — will boost the system's capacity to 12,000 passengers per hour, up from 10,000. It will also reduce wait times between concourses from 108 seconds to 90 seconds.

What they're saying:

Airport officials say the improvements are essential as passenger volume continues to climb year after year. The full expansion is expected to be in service by the first quarter of 2026.