Atlanta airport expects near-record turnout before Memorial Day Weekend

If you're flying out of the Atlanta airport on Sunday, don't forget to pack your patience. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is anticipating over 100,000 passengers to come through security.

Atlanta airport travel guide

What we know:

Airport officials recommend arriving at least three hours before you're supposed to board to give yourself enough time to get through security. Check TSA wait times here.

They also recommend planning ahead if you need to park your car. If it's been a minute since the last time you flew, you may be unaware that rates went up at the end of April.

Airport officials did not mention anything about anticipated cancellations or delays.

Why are so many people at Atlanta's airport?

Hartsfield-Jackson is known as the world's busiest airport. This time last year, the airport saw a record-setting flight surge during Memorial Day Weekend. However, this weekend in particular may draw huge crowds due to the numerous graduations around the metro Atlanta area.

Here are some of the institutions holding festivities this week:

Clark Atlanta University

Emory University

Georgia State University

Georgia Tech

Morehouse College

Morris Brown College

Spelman College

University of West Georgia

Various alumni events

Moving up ceremonies for local elementary/middle schools, etc.