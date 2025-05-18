Man in custody after shots reportedly fired in southeast Atlanta

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Atlanta police respond to a report of shots fired along Thomasville Boulevard near the Thomas Recreation Center in southeast Atlanta on May 18, 2025. (FOX 5)

One person is in custody after reports of multiple shots being fired in southeast Atlanta.

Officers responded shortly before 10 p.m. to Thomasville Boulevard near Fulton Bridge SE and the Thomas Recreation Center.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, one man is in custody.

No one was injured.

What we don't know:

Few details are available, but a FOX 5 crew spotted a heavy police presence that left the scene by 10:30 p.m.

The name of the man has not been released. It is not clear if he will be charged with anything.