Men wanted for stealing elderly woman's wallet at Walmart, police say

article

Police in Henry County want to find a pair who they say stole an elderly woman's wallet while shopping.

Officials say the theft happened at the Walmart on Hudson Bridge Road in Stockbridge back on April 26.

What we know:

According to investigators, one of the suspects distracted the victim while the other removed her wallet from her purse.

Authorities say both suspects were masked. One was wearing a white shirt, black pants, black and white sneakers, and sunglasses. The other appears to be wearing Nike branded shirt, shorts, and hat.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help police identify the two suspects, contact the Stockbridge Police Department.