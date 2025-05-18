North Georgia braces for patchy fog, isolated storms as week begins

The Brief North Georgia residents should prepare for patchy morning fog and isolated storms early in the week, with severe weather possible late Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 80s and low 90s by Tuesday, with the first 90-degree day of the year possible before a midweek cold front brings cooler conditions. Scattered thunderstorms, some potentially severe with damaging winds and hail, are expected from Monday through Wednesday, followed by cooler, drier weather starting Thursday.



North Georgia residents should prepare for patchy morning fog and a chance of isolated storms to start the week, with warmer temperatures expected Monday and a greater threat of severe weather arriving late Tuesday into Wednesday.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley said fog could develop in areas that saw rain Sunday, with conditions warming into the upper 80s and low 90s by Tuesday.

"We’ve got some morning fog rolling our way, especially where we had some rain earlier today," Chandley said. "It’s going to be a lot of dry hours in the days ahead, then we ditch the storm chance—we’re sunny and cooler later in the week and right on into the weekend."

Chandley noted that storm chances on Monday will be limited and mainly confined to areas north of I-20, but strong to severe storms are possible through Tuesday night. The region could see its first 90-degree day of the year on Tuesday before a cold front pushes through midweek, bringing relief from the heat.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible from Monday through Wednesday, especially in north Georgia. Some storms could be strong to severe, producing damaging winds and hail. By Thursday, a shift to cooler, drier conditions is expected, with highs in the 70s and lows dipping into the 50s.

Workweek forecast

Timeline:

Here's a look at this week's forecast for metro Atlanta:

Monday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m.; slight chance of showers mid-morning. High near 90°F.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 91°F. Evening storms likely.

Wednesday: 30% chance of early showers, then mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday – Friday: Sunny and cooler, highs in the 70s, lows in the 50s.

Saturday – Sunday: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms returns, highs near 80°F.

Here's a look at this week's forecast for northwest Georgia:

Monday: Chance of afternoon thunderstorms. High near 88°F.

Tuesday: 30% chance of showers in the afternoon, with widespread storms Tuesday night.

Wednesday: Morning rain tapering off, then sunny with a high near 81°F.

Thursday – Friday: Clear and cooler, with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Saturday – Sunday: Spotty storm chances return, temperatures warming into the upper 70s.

Here's a look at this week's forecast for the extreme North Georgia Mountains:

Tuesday: Up to a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 82°F.

Tuesday Night: 90% chance of rain and storms.

Wednesday: Showers early, then clearing, high near 75°F.

Thursday – Friday: Mostly sunny, highs in the 60s, lows in the mid-40s.

Saturday – Sunday: 20% chance of showers and storms, highs near 70°F.

Dig deeper:

Thunderstorm activity across the Southeast is being driven by a stalled frontal boundary and upper-level disturbances riding along it. Severe storm watches stretch from Texas to Kansas, though the most intense activity is expected to remain well west of Georgia.

What's next:

Meteorologists urge residents to stay weather-aware, particularly Tuesday night when severe weather could strike during overnight hours.