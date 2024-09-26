'No need to panic-buy,' Kroger says it is prepared as Hurricane Helene approaches

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Spalding County, Butts County, Jasper County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
11
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:11 PM EDT until THU 9:15 PM EDT, Lamar County, Fayette County, Spalding County, Butts County, Upson County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:45 PM EDT until MON 7:00 AM EDT, Upson County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:15 PM EDT until SAT 11:00 PM EDT, Spalding County, Fayette County, Clayton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:57 PM EDT until FRI 11:00 AM EDT, Fulton County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until SUN 4:00 PM EDT, Fayette County, Spalding County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:18 PM EDT until THU 9:15 PM EDT, Clayton County, DeKalb County, Fulton County, Fayette County, Gwinnett County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Henry County, Clayton County, Greene County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Heard County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Putnam County, Union County, Towns County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Dade County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Floyd County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Lumpkin County, White County, Banks County, Jackson County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Madison County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Barrow County, Clarke County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Polk County, Rockdale County, Walton County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Newton County, Morgan County, Carroll County, Douglas County, Haralson County, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Habersham County, Rabun County, Cleburne County, Randolph County, Clay County
Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Lamar County, Upson County, Pike County, Meriwether County, Troup County, Putnam County, Jasper County, Butts County, Henry County, Spalding County, Clayton County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Heard County, Greene County, Morgan County, Newton County, Walton County, Rockdale County, DeKalb County, South Fulton County, Douglas County, Carroll County, Haralson County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Clarke County, Barrow County, Gwinnett County, North Fulton County, Cobb County, Paulding County, Polk County, Madison County, Jackson County, Banks County, Hall County, Forsyth County, Cherokee County, Bartow County, Floyd County, White County, Lumpkin County, Dawson County, Pickens County, Gordon County, Chattooga County, Towns County, Union County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, Murray County, Whitfield County, Catoosa County, Walker County, Dade County, Clay County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Habersham County, Rabun County, Randolph County, Cleburne County, Clay County

'No need to panic-buy,' Kroger says it is prepared as Hurricane Helene approaches

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 26, 2024 3:06pm EDT
Severe Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - As Hurricane Helene moves through the region, Kroger is reassuring residents that its stores are well-prepared to meet the community’s needs.

The grocery chain says has activated its emergency preparedness plan to ensure essential supplies remain available and is urging customers to avoid panic-buying.

"We want to reassure area residents that there’s no need to panic-buy," Kroger said in a statement. "Customers should purchase only what they need to ensure everyone has adequate access to supplies."

Kroger teams are actively restocking shelves with key items such as bread, water, milk, ice, and fuel. 

The company says it has stationed refrigerated trucks, maintenance teams, and supplies in surrounding areas to support quick replenishment. Kroger is also working with its local vendors to ensure timely delivery of products.

Residents should also keep in mind that if power goes out in their area, it could be up to 72 hours or longer before it is restored depending on the number of outages in the state. In that case, residents will want to have food that requires no refrigeration and simple preparation. Those foods include:

  • Canned fruits (with easy-open lids or a manual can opener)
  • Canned tuna, chicken, or salmon
  • Peanut butter or other nut butters
  • Jerky (beef, turkey, or plant-based options)
  • Dried fruits (raisins, apricots, cranberries)
  • Nuts and seeds (almonds, sunflower seeds, trail mix)
  • Granola or protein bars
  • Crackers (whole grain or saltines)
  • Cereal (dry or with shelf-stable milk)
  • Shelf-stable milk (almond, soy, or dairy milk in cartons)
  • Canned juice (apple juice, cranberry juice, tomato juice)
  • Instant oatmeal (can be made with cold water if needed)
  • Fresh fruit (apples, bananas, pears, oranges, nectarines)
  • Applesauce or fruit cups (single-serving containers)
  • Popcorn (pre-popped, bagged variety)
  • Rice cakes or rice crisps
  • Honey or jam (for adding flavor to bread or crackers)

Also make sure to have at least 1 gallon of drinking water per day per person in your household. 

Other supplies (from the grocery store) you will want to have on hand:

  • Toilet paper
  • Paper towels
  • Moist towelettes
  • Garbage bags
  • Paper plates/cups/utensils
  • Dish soap/sponges or wash cloths
  • Drying towels
  • Manuel can opener
  • Food storage bags or containers
  • Strike-anywhere matches or lighters

RELATED STORIES

Residents are advised to have a 7-to-10-day supply of prescription medications on hand. Kroger reminded customers that, under a law signed by Gov. Brian Kemp last year, non-addictive prescriptions can be refilled early when Georgia is under a state of emergency. The company’s pharmacies are equipped to fill most prescriptions even if they aren’t eligible for refills yet.