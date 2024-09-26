'No need to panic-buy,' Kroger says it is prepared as Hurricane Helene approaches

As Hurricane Helene moves through the region, Kroger is reassuring residents that its stores are well-prepared to meet the community’s needs.

The grocery chain says has activated its emergency preparedness plan to ensure essential supplies remain available and is urging customers to avoid panic-buying.

"We want to reassure area residents that there’s no need to panic-buy," Kroger said in a statement. "Customers should purchase only what they need to ensure everyone has adequate access to supplies."

Kroger teams are actively restocking shelves with key items such as bread, water, milk, ice, and fuel.

The company says it has stationed refrigerated trucks, maintenance teams, and supplies in surrounding areas to support quick replenishment. Kroger is also working with its local vendors to ensure timely delivery of products.

Residents should also keep in mind that if power goes out in their area, it could be up to 72 hours or longer before it is restored depending on the number of outages in the state. In that case, residents will want to have food that requires no refrigeration and simple preparation. Those foods include:

Canned fruits (with easy-open lids or a manual can opener)

Canned tuna, chicken, or salmon

Peanut butter or other nut butters

Jerky (beef, turkey, or plant-based options)

Dried fruits (raisins, apricots, cranberries)

Nuts and seeds (almonds, sunflower seeds, trail mix)

Granola or protein bars

Crackers (whole grain or saltines)

Cereal (dry or with shelf-stable milk)

Shelf-stable milk (almond, soy, or dairy milk in cartons)

Canned juice (apple juice, cranberry juice, tomato juice)

Instant oatmeal (can be made with cold water if needed)

Fresh fruit (apples, bananas, pears, oranges, nectarines)

Applesauce or fruit cups (single-serving containers)

Popcorn (pre-popped, bagged variety)

Rice cakes or rice crisps

Honey or jam (for adding flavor to bread or crackers)

Also make sure to have at least 1 gallon of drinking water per day per person in your household.

Other supplies (from the grocery store) you will want to have on hand:

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Moist towelettes

Garbage bags

Paper plates/cups/utensils

Dish soap/sponges or wash cloths

Drying towels

Manuel can opener

Food storage bags or containers

Strike-anywhere matches or lighters

Residents are advised to have a 7-to-10-day supply of prescription medications on hand. Kroger reminded customers that, under a law signed by Gov. Brian Kemp last year, non-addictive prescriptions can be refilled early when Georgia is under a state of emergency. The company’s pharmacies are equipped to fill most prescriptions even if they aren’t eligible for refills yet.