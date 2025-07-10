Residents frustrated after Fourth of July fireworks celebration fizzles

article

A Fourth of July celebration in Milledgeville ended with residents frustrated and the city getting a refund from the company in charge of the event's fireworks.

The event, which took place on the campus of Central Georgia Technical College, promised to light up the sky, but residents who went said it fizzled out.

Some residents took to social media to call the event "horrible," "the worst one I've seen anywhere," and "so bad."

Many pointed to the duration of the show, saying that the "spectacular fireworks display" that officials told them to arrive early to lasted less than 10 minutes.

What they're saying:

"We take full responsibility for the issues that occurred and understand the frustration and letdown this caused the city and many of its visitors. As a company committed to delivering

excellence and community enjoyment, we recognize that we fell short this time.," the president of Freedom Fireworks wrote.

WMAZ reports that Mayor Mary Parham-Copelan has addressed the community's response to the event.

"We will do a better job," she said. "It will be a very, very memorable one for them to come out and see so that we do make sure they come back."

The company is offering a full refund of more than $13,000 to the city as well as a 50% discount for any other fireworks displays in the future.