Man with gun wanted for robbing store in Walker County

article

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person involved in an armed robbery at a convenience store in LaFayette.

What they're saying:

According to officials, the robbery occurred around 9:05 p.m. July 8 at Steve’s Quick Stop on Broomtown Road. A man entered the store, robbed the clerk at gunpoint, and ran away. He was last seen heading north on Broomtown Road toward LaFayette.

The man is described as approximately 6-feet tall and between 35 to 40 years old.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact Detective Walter Hensley at 706-670-1938 or email whensley@walkerso.com. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at walkerso.com/contact.php.