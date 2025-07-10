Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q supporting Texas flood victims with sweet fundraiser

article

The Brief Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q is donating 100% of banana pudding sales through Sunday to Texas flood relief At least 118 people have died and more than 160 remain missing in the Central Texas flooding disaster Donations can also be made online at go.fox/txfloodrelief or by scanning the QR code in-store



As Central Texas grapples with devastating flash flooding that has claimed the lives of at least 118 people and left more than 160 still missing, search crews continue working around the clock to provide answers to grieving families.

What you can do:

In Atlanta, local barbecue favorite Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q is stepping in to help. Now through Sunday, the restaurant will donate 100% of proceeds from banana pudding sales to flood recovery efforts in Texas.

Customers looking to contribute can purchase banana pudding at any Fox Bros. location.

The support effort underscores the restaurant's ties to Texas—where the Fox brothers were raised—and its ongoing commitment to helping those in need.

FOX Giving is accepting donations for the Texas Kerr County Flood Relief Fund. Donations can be made online at go.fox/txfloodrelief.